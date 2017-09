VOLGOGRAD, Russia, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest oil producer, Lukoil, expects its oil output in Russia to decline by around 2 million tonnes, Ravil Maganov, the company’s deputy president on exploration and production, said on Thursday.

The company had planned to produce 86 million tonnes (1.73 million barrels per day) of oil this year, on a par with 2014 results. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)