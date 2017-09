MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Lukoil’s petrochemical plant in the southern Russian city of Budyonnovsk, wounding some, a local Emergency Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Emergency Ministry said the fire broke out after a loss of pressure in the ethylene section of the Stavrolen plant in Russia’s southern region of Stavropol. It did not say how many people were injured.

A spokeswoman for Lukoil declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)