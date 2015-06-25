FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil boosts Volgograd plant capacity to 14.5 mln T
June 25, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lukoil boosts Volgograd plant capacity to 14.5 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest oil producer, Lukoil, launched on Thursday a new, six-million-tonne crude distillation unit at its Volgograd refinery in the south of Russia.

The company said the plant’s annual capacity would increase to 14.5 million tonnes after the launch. The plant is expected to process 12.5 million tonnes of crude this year, up from 11.5 million in 2014, and reach full capacity as early as 2016. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

