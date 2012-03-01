FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's LUKOIL 2011 net income misses f'cast
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 1, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 6 years

Russia's LUKOIL 2011 net income misses f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Thursday its 2011 net income rose 15 percent to $10.4 billion on the back of high oil prices, but the result came in below analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected LUKOIL’s full-year net income to be $11.77 billion.

Revenues increased 27 percent to $133.7 billion, compared to expectations of $132.8 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to $18.6 billion against $19.64 billion seen in the poll.

LUKOIL said the bottom line was hit by a $955 million loss connected to downward revision of its new South Khylchuyu oilfield reserves. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.