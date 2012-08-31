FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LUKOIL Q2 net profit slumps 69 pct, below forecasts
August 31, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

LUKOIL Q2 net profit slumps 69 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer LUKOIL reported on Friday a 69 percent decrease in its second-quarter net profit to just over $1 billion, missing the analysts’ average forecast of $2.34 billion, on a higher tax bill and weaker rouble.

LUKOIL said second-quarter sales declined 7 percent to $32.4 billion from $34.91 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to edge down to $33.3 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 35 percent to $3.46 billion from $5.35 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

