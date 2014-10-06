Romania confiscates Lukoil refinery's crude pending probe

BUCHAREST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lukoil’s Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Romania said on Monday that authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and products pending an investigation.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the refinery said: “Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery has halted production and commercial activity.”

“The timing of the (production) restart will be announced after a court rules on our appeal,” it said.

Lukoil, Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday that it had halted work at its oil refinery in Romania, without giving details.

Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Pravin Char)