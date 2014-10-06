FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania confiscates Lukoil refinery's crude pending probe
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 6, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Romania confiscates Lukoil refinery's crude pending probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lukoil’s Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Romania said on Monday that authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and products pending an investigation.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the refinery said: “Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery has halted production and commercial activity.”

“The timing of the (production) restart will be announced after a court rules on our appeal,” it said.

Lukoil, Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday that it had halted work at its oil refinery in Romania, without giving details.

Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.