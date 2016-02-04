FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit founder plans to sell 1 pct a year - CS analyst
February 4, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sergey Galitskiy, the founder and chief executive of Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit , plans to sell around 1 percent of Magnit shares a year, a Credit Suisse analyst quoted Galitskiy as saying.

“CEO plans to sell circa 1 percent per annum,” Victoria Petrova, analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note following Galitskiy’s meeting with analysts.

Magnit, in which Galitskiy is the largest single shareholder owning directly and indirectly around 40 percent of shares, declined to comment.

In February last year, Galitskiy sold 1 percent of Magnit shares, raising around 10 billion roubles ($130 million) to fund his own projects.

He had earlier told Reuters he could gradually lower his stake to fund projects such as the construction of a stadium for his soccer club FC Krasnodar. ($1 = 76.7195 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
