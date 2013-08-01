UPDATE 1-Russia's Magnit to more than double H1 dividend

* Board recommends 46.06 roubles per share dividend

* Up from 21.15 roubles per share paid on H1 2012

* Dividends as a proportion of profits at 30 pct vs 19 pct

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit said on Thursday it plans to more than double its first-half dividend payment following strong financial results.

Magnit, which overtook closest competitor X5 as the No.1 player by sales in the first quarter, plans to pay 46.06 roubles ($1.39) per share in dividends, it said in a statement.

The total payout, recommended by the board, stands at 4.4 billion roubles, or about 30 percent of first-half net profit and is in line with the company’s pledge to raise its dividends as a proportion of profits to 25-35 percent.

It had paid 21.15 roubles per share and a total of 2 billion roubles for the first half of 2012, equal to 19 percent of its net profit for that period.

Its Moscow-traded shares were up 1.4 percent by 0707 GMT, or up 63 percent in the year to date.

The company earlier reported a 45.5 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, and lifted full-year guidance.