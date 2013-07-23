FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit ups 2013 sales, profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 23, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Magnit ups 2013 sales, profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit expects to increase sales by 27-30 percent in rouble terms in 2013, a second upward revision of its growth guidance this year, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Sergei Galitskiy, Magnit’s CEO and the biggest shareholder, also said on a conference call with analysts that the company’s 2013 margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of 9.7-10 percent.

Magnit, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales as well as store count, earlier forecast revenue growth of between 27 and 29 percent and up to 9.8 percent EBITDA margin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.