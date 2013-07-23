Russia's Magnit ups 2013 sales, profit forecast

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit expects to increase sales by 27-30 percent in rouble terms in 2013, a second upward revision of its growth guidance this year, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Sergei Galitskiy, Magnit’s CEO and the biggest shareholder, also said on a conference call with analysts that the company’s 2013 margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of 9.7-10 percent.

Magnit, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales as well as store count, earlier forecast revenue growth of between 27 and 29 percent and up to 9.8 percent EBITDA margin.