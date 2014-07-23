FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit raises full-year guidance
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 23, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit raises full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit expects sales to grow 26-29 percent this year, its chief executive Sergei Galitsky said on Wednesday, revising his previous forecast which implied growth in a 22-24 percent range.

Magnit also lifted its forecast for 2014 margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 10.6-10.9 percent from 10.5 percent earlier, Galitsky said on a conference call. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.