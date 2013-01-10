FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit 2012 sales grow, beat its forecast
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 10, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Magnit 2012 sales grow, beat its forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday that sales grew 33.6 percent last year, beating its forecasts, while it opened over 1,500 stores during the year.

Magnit was targeting sales growth of 30-32 percent for the year in rouble terms.

December sales grew 34.6 percent, year-on-year, to 51.8 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), matching the 35 percent increase recorded in November.

The company now has 6,884 stores, up from 5,309 a year ago. ($1 = 30.8156 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.