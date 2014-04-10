FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit sales rise 24.5 pct in March
April 10, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit sales rise 24.5 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its sales increased 24.5 percent in March, year-on-year, slowing from 25.2 percent in February.

Magnit said sales amounted to 59.8 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) last month when it opened 49 new stores, bringing its total to 8,256. First-quarter like-for-like sales were up 7.5 percent, year-on-year.

The company earlier cut its full-year 2014 sales growth forecast to 22-24 percent from 25 percent as an economic slowdown started to hurt consumer confidence. ($1 = 35.7264 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

