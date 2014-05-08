FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit sales rise 30.5 pct in April y/y
May 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit sales rise 30.5 pct in April y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer, Magnit , said on Thursday its sales increased 30.5 percent in April year-on-year, accelerating from 24.5 percent in March.

Magnit said sales amounted to 59.7 billion roubles ($1.69 billion) last month when it opened 87 new stores, bringing its total to 8,343.

The company earlier cut its full-year 2014 sales growth forecast to 22-24 percent from 25 percent as an economic slowdown started to hurt consumer confidence. ($1 = 35.4124 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

