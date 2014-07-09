Russia's Magnit reports 33 pct sales growth in June

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday its sales grew 32.8 percent in June year-on-year, accelerating from a 28.7 percent rise in the previous month.

Magnit said its sales totalled 63 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) in June, bringing its six-months result to 349 billion, an increase of 27.9 percent in rouble terms on the same period of 2013 and compared with the company’s 22-24 percent growth target for 2014 as a whole. ($1 = 34.1380 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)