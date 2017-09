MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit posted on Wednesday first-quarter net income of 9.5 billion roubles, up 36 percent year-on-year.

Magnit said in a statement that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to 20.4 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)