Russia's Magnit May sales up 28.7 pct yr/yr
June 10, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit May sales up 28.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales grew 28.7 percent in May year-on-year, moderating after a 30.5 percent jump in April that was caused by the early Easter holiday this year.

Magnit said its sales totalled 62.2 billion roubles ($1.81 billion) in May, bringing five-months result to 285.9 billion, an increase of 27 percent in rouble terms on the same period of 2013 and compared with the company’s 22-24 percent growth target for 2014 as a whole. ($1 = 34.3660 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly)

