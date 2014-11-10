FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit says October sales up 36 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 10, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit says October sales up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Monday its sales grew 36.1 percent in October year-on-year, accelerating from a more than 34 percent rise in the previous month.

Magnit said its sales totalled 66.2 billion roubles ($1.42 billion) last month, bringing its 10-month result to 608.5 billion, an increase of 30.7 percent on the same period of 2013.

The company recently raised its forecast for full-year 2014 revenue growth to 31-32 percent from 26-29 percent. (1 US dollar = 46.5000 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.