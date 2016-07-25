FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Russia's Magnit lowers 2016 sales outlook - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit lowered on Monday its full-year sales growth forecast following a slowdown in the first half of the year, Interfax news agency reported.

Magnit now expects revenue to rise by 14-16 percent in 2016, having previously forecast a 17-18 percent increase, Chief Executive Sergey Galitskiy was quoted as saying on a conference call.

He also forecast a 10-10.5 percent margin on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. In April, Galitskiy said the margin could come at more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

