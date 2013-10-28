FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit Q3 earnings up 42 pct, beat forecast
October 28, 2013 / 7:14 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Magnit Q3 earnings up 42 pct, beat forecast

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit reported on Monday a 42-percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, beating market expectations, as it continued to win better purchasing terms from suppliers.

The company, however, trimmed its full-year revenue growth outlook to 28-29 percent from the prthxeviously expected 29-30 percent, citing a slowdown in the rate of inflation compared to the previous year.

Magnit, already Russia’s biggest food retailer by revenue, said its third-quarter net profit rose to $283 million from $199 million a year ago. Analysts, poll by Reuters last week, forecast net profit of $259 million.

The company also beat forecasts for core profit margin as its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose as a percentage of revenues to 11.6 percent from 10.9 percent the year earlier, while analysts forecast it at 11.1 percent.

