UPDATE 1-Russian food retailer Magnit profit up 28.4 pct
April 23, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian food retailer Magnit profit up 28.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Net profit rises to $202 mln from $158 mln in Q1 2012

* EBITDA up 25 pct yr/yr to $402 mln

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnit reported a 28.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as it became the country’s largest food retailer by sales.

Net profit rose to $202.4 million in the January through March period from $157.7 million in the same period of 2012, it said in a statement.

Magnit, based in the southern city of Krasnodar, earlier reported first-quarter sales of 131.2 billion roubles ($4.14 billion), leapfrogging rival X5, which has been dogged by operational issues.

Magnit’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 25.2 percent to $401.6 million, giving a 9.31 percent margin versus 9.65 percent a year ago.

Magnit has been opening low-price convenience stores in small regional cities, targeting low-income consumers, and has grown into Russia’s largest food store chain by store count.

Its shares slipped 0.87 percent in Moscow by 0903 GMT, having risen by around 30 percent so far this year.

