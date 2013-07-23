FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Magnit Q2 earnings up 45 pct, beats fcast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 23, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Russian retailer Magnit Q2 earnings up 45 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 45.5 percent, year-on-year, beating forecasts, as it continued to gain market share by opening new stores.

Magnit, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales as well as store count, said net profit rose to $264.6 million from $181.9 million in the same period a year ago, above a Reuters poll forecast of $223 million.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew 39 percent to $486 million, giving a 10.85 percent margin against 10.13 percent a year ago and an average analysts’ forecast of 9.85 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.