UPDATE 1-Russia's Magnit points to tough environment, waives forecast

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit reported better than forecast earnings for the last quarter of 2015 on Wednesday but did not give a forecast for 2016, signalling that a tough consumer environment will likely persist.

Russian consumers have seen their spending power drop since 2014, after Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis and a sharp drop in oil prices hit the rouble, fuelling inflation and hurting sentiment.

Russia’s economy contracted by 3.7 percent in 2015. Economic indicators published this week showed continuing heavy falls and a deterioration compared with previous months, suggesting consumers were facing more hardship.

“On trends, I can’t say anything new: consumers are selective, consumers are looking for the best price. And the whole year will go under this flag,” said Sergey Galitskiy, Magnit CEO.

“So far this year, we are more or less happy with sales but I want to point out that in the first four months of last year we had an incredibly high base with growth of more than 30 percent,” Galitskiy told analysts on a conference call.

He declined to give revenue growth or profit margin guidance for 2016, citing a volatile market environment, but reaffirmed the company would keep defending its profitability rather than growing at any cost.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, Magnit’s margin on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid to 11.1 percent from 11.5 percent a year ago but beat a 10.8 percent analysts’ forecast.

But sales growth slowed to 17.8 percent from over 33 percent in the first quarter, amid intensified competition and a broader consumer spending slowdown. Chief rival X5 boosted sales 26.3 percent in the fourth quarter but has yet to release profit numbers.

“The year will be tough for all market players, including the leaders. The only way to increase sales against the backdrop of falling disposable incomes is to increase selling space,” said Natalya Kolupaeva, analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

Magnit plans to open 900-950 low-cost convenience stores, 1,200 cosmetics stores and 80 hypermarkets this year, Galitskiy said. In October, he said Magnit could open more than 1,000 convenience stores in 2016.

Russia’s top food retailer by revenue and store numbers, Magnit also posted a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 15.6 billion roubles. Analysts had expected 12.4 billion roubles.

Moscow-listed shares in Magnit were up 2.82 percent by 1620 GMT, slightly outperforming the broader market index, which added 2.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Katharine Houreld)