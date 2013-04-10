FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Magnit March sales up 33 pct
April 10, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Russian retailer Magnit March sales up 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Wednesday its March sales rose 32.8 percent, year-on-year, to 48.1 billion roubles ($1.54 billion), after an increase of 25.9 percent the previous month.

The March result brings sales for the first quarter to 131.2 billion roubles - an increase of 30.4 percent from the same period of 2012, the company said in a statement.

The results were affected by a leap year effect as there were 29 days in February of 2012 compared to 28 days in February this year.

The company also said its like-for-like sales rose 4.83 percent in the quarter, driven by a 5.42 percent increase in the average bill, while traffic, or the number of transactions, was down 0.55 percent.

