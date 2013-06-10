FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Magnit May sales up 34.5 pct
June 10, 2013

Russian retailer Magnit May sales up 34.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit said on Monday its sales rose by 34.5 percent in May, year-on-year, to stand at 48.3 billion roubles ($1.50 billion), after a rise of 33 percent in April.

Magnit, which recently overtook rival X5 as Russia’s biggest grocery chain by revenue, said the May result brought sales for the first five months of the year to 225 billion roubles, an increase of around 32 percent.

The company, also Russia’s biggest food retailer by store count, opened 79 stores in May, bringing its total to 7,246 as of May 31.

Magnit had said it planned to grow revenue by between 27 and 29 percent in rouble terms this year, compared with about 34 percent in 2012, backed by a $1.8 billion capital spending programme.

