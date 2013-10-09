FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Magnit Sept sales up 28 pct y/y
#Daimler
October 9, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Magnit Sept sales up 28 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday its sales rose by 28 percent in September, year-on-year, to stand at 46.2 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) after a rise of 29 percent in the previous month.

Magnit, which recently overtook rival X5 as Russia’s No.1 grocery chain by revenue, said the September result brought sales for the first nine months of the year to 417 billion roubles, up 31 percent on year.

It expects to meet the top end of its 27 to 30 percent sales growth forecast this year, while next year’s growth is likely to slow to 25 percent, the company’s chief executive told Reuters in an interview last month.

Magnit, also Russia’s top food retailer by store count, opened 91 stores last month, bringing its total to 7,646.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
