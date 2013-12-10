FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Magnit Nov sales up 29 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 10, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Magnit Nov sales up 29 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales rose by 28.7 percent in November, year-on-year, to 50.2 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) after a rise of 27 percent in the previous month.

Magnit, which this year overtook rival X5 as Russia’s No.1 grocery chain by revenue, said the November result brought sales for the first 11 months of the year to 516 billion roubles, up 30 percent on the year.

The company opened 181 stores last month, bringing its total to 7,920. Fast expansion will help it grow revenues by 28-29 percent this year, while next year’s growth is likely to slow to 25-27 percent, the company has said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.