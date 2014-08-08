FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit reports 34 pct sales growth in July
August 8, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Magnit reports 34 pct sales growth in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday its sales grew 33.7 percent in July year-on-year, accelerating from a 32.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Magnit said its sales totalled 65.7 billion roubles (1.80 billion US dollar) last month, bringing its seven-months result to 414.6 billion, an increase of 28.8 percent on the same period of 2013.

The company, which has 8,733 mostly low-cost neighbourhood stores across Russian regions, raised its full-year revenue growth forecast last month to 26-29 percent in rouble terms, from 22-24 percent previously. (1 US dollar = 36.4100 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

