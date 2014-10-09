Russia's Magnit 3rd-quarter sales rise 34 pct in rouble terms

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its third-quarter retail sales grew 34.1 percent year-on-year in rouble terms.

Magnit said in a statement its sales totalled 193.4 billion roubles ($4.8 billion). In dollar terms, third-quarter revenue grew by over a fifth.

In September alone, Magnit sales were up 34.4 percent at 62.1 billion roubles, bringing its sales for the first nine months of the year to 542.3 billion roubles.

The company opened 121 stores last month to bring its total store base to 9,020 stores. (1 US dollar = 40.0000 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Susan Thomas)