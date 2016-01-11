FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Magnit's sales rise 24 pct in 2015, below fcast
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russian retailer Magnit's sales rise 24 pct in 2015, below fcast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales grow slower than company’s 26 pct forecast

* Dec sales up 16.7 pct

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Magnit, Russia’s biggest food retailer, said on Monday its 2015 sales increased 24.3 percent, missing its forecast as growth slowed further in December in a weak economy.

The company made 947.8 billion roubles ($12.45 billion) in revenue last year as it opened 2,378 new stores and its like-for-like sales rose 6.2 percent, it said in a statement.

In October, Magnit, Russia’s largest chain of discount stores, said it expected full-year sales growth to come in at the lower end of the 26-28 percent forecast range.

But its sales growth has since slowed, coming to 16.7 percent in December compared to 19.4 percent in October, reflecting tough competition for consumers squeezed by an economic downturn.

A year ago, most Russian retailers saw sales jump sharply when the rouble collapse prompted consumers to rush to stock up in anticipation of price hikes. ($1 = 76.1150 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.