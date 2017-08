MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magnit :

* Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its net retail sales had risen by 13.77 percent year-on-year in July to 92.9 billion roubles ($1.44 billion).

* Magnit said it had opened 133 stores last month. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7200 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)