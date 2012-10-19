FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MMK says Q3 crude steel production up 2 pct q/q
October 19, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Russia's MMK says Q3 crude steel production up 2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works increased production of crude steel to 3.36 million tonnes in the third quarter, and said it had shipped more value added products, with a rising share going to the domestic market.

“Thanks to the improvement in product mix in third quarter and the growth in shipment volumes and share of sales to the domestic market, the company succeeded in minimizing the effect of price deflation in export markets,” the company said in a trading update. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Melissa Akin)

