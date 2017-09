April 23 (Reuters) - Russian Internet group Mail.ru said on Thursday:

* Q1 group aggregate segment revenue grew 7.3 percent year on year to 9.4 billion roubles ($180 million)

* Its net debt position as of 31 march 2015 was 14.9 billion roubles (excluding interest payable of 137 million roubles) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.1824 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)