MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru has sold 12 million Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) at a price of $34 to a wide range of qualified investors through an accelerated book-building process, financial market sources told Reuters.

The deal was organised by Credit Suisse, and delivered proceeds of $408 million. The deal’s organiser did not disclose the owner of the shares that were sold.