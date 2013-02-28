FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Usmanov sells Mail.Ru stake at $34.25/shr
February 28, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Usmanov sells Mail.Ru stake at $34.25/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s richest man, Alisher Usmanov, has sold a 7.4 percent stake in Russian internet group Mail.Ru at the price of $34.25, valuing the stake at around $530 million, the selling shareholder said in a statement on Thursday.

London-listed Mail.Ru said in a filing on Wednesday that a company controlled by Usmanov called Ardoe Finance Ltd will place 15.5 million Mail.Ru global depositary receipts.

A market source earlier said the range for the share placement was $34.25 to $36 a share, a discount of 4-8 percent to Wednesday’s closing price of $37.4.

Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner in respect of the placement, the statement said.

