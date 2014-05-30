FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mariysky oil refinery to restart production in June - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Mariysky oil refinery to restart production in June - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mariysky refinery, which has been closed for around a year due to financial problems, could restart production in June after a change in ownership, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The sources said there were two contenders for the plant, including Antipinsky refinery and “people who made money in retail business”.

An industry source also said the plant had bought more than 100,000 tonnes of crude oil, possibly from Shell’s Russian Salym venture with Gazprom Neft.

VTB, Salym and Shell declined to comment.

The ownership of Mariysky refinery, located in Russia’s Volga region, was transferred to Russia’s VTB bank in November due to unpaid arrears.

The bank put the refinery, which has capacity of around 28,000 barrels per day, up for sale, valuing it at 6.1 billion roubles ($173 million).

Industry sources said the refinery’s management had carried out the necessary preparations to restart the plant next month. It could buy some 40,000 tonnes (290,000 barrels) of crude oil to process it next month.

Last year, the plant shipped 436,000 tonnes (8,700 barrels per day) of oil products, according to railway data.

Mariysky refinery is a relatively new oil processing plant, built in the late 1990s. It mainly produces fuel oil and heating oil. ($1 = 34.6695 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lyudmila Zaramenskikh and Anna Pak; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.