Russian ministry says doesn't support forced FX sales by domestic firms

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Monday it did not support the idea of forced foreign currency sales by domestic companies.

Russian lawmakers have proposed introducing a requirement that domestic firms with foreign currency earnings should sell a portion of them to support the rouble, which is down more than 40 percent against the dollar this year.

The central bank is also against the requirement. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing Alexander Winning)