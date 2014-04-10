FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finance ministry to resume forex purchases from April 14
April 10, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russian finance ministry to resume forex purchases from April 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Thursday that it would resume purchases of foreign currency for its reserve fund from April 14, with the volume equivalent to 3.5 billion roubles ($98 million) daily.

The ministry said that the volume of forex purchases would be halved to 1.75 billion roubles if the rouble weakens against a dollar-euro basket into the range bordering the edge of the corridor where the central bank increases its interventions.

Purchases would cease altogether if the rouble reaches the edge of the corridor. (Reporting by Jason Bush)

