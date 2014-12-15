FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank moves to limit pricing manipulation in futures market
December 15, 2014

Russian cenbank moves to limit pricing manipulation in futures market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had sent an order to the Moscow Exchange to halt trading in certain instruments in order to prevent possible manipulation of the equity futures market.

“In order to prevent possible pricing manipulation during the expiration of futures contracts on the RTS index .... the Central Bank of Russia sent an order to MICEX (index) to suspend trading of financial instruments,” the bank said in a statement.

The dollar-based RTS and the rouble-traded MICEX are part of the Moscow Exchange.

The central bank said the order was for the suspension of trading of a series of instruments for market participants whose actions have repeatedly influenced pricing when some futures contracts are expiring. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

