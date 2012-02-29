FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian stocks gain, energy leads on higher oil prices
February 29, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

Russian stocks gain, energy leads on higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Megan Davies	
    MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia's stock markets rose on Wednesday,
helped by rising oil prices and a bumper provision of cheap loans to banks by
the European Central Bank that boosted most riskier assets and currencies. 	
     By 1155 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index rose 1.18 percent
while the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.2 percent.	
    Banks took 530 billion euros ($711.5 billion) at the ECB's second-ever
offering of 3-year funding on Wednesday, on the high side of market
expectations. 	
    That helped Brent crude oil gain over $1 on Wednesday on
expectations much of the cheap loans will go into buying of higher-yielding
assets and spur growth through more lending across Europe. 	
    "The day will be dominated by the take-up at the second round," analysts at
VTB Capital said in a note. 	
    Boosted by oil prices, shares in Russian energy companies rose, with Lukoil
 stocks rising 1.5 percent to 1,859 roubles and Gazprom 
adding 1.4 percent to 194 roubles.	
    Crude producer Rosneft rose 1 percent to 226.65 roubles, despite
announcing late on Tuesday it would buy back shares at a discount to its share
price, at 212 roubles a share. 	
    Russian markets have shown some volatility in recent days ahead of Sunday's
presidential elections, reflecting investor uncertainty about the country's
political stability after recent massive street protests. 	
    Thousands of people have gathered to protest against alleged electoral fraud
after parliamentary elections in December. According to the latest polls, Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win easily. 	
     One trader at a Western fund operating in Russia said that Wednesday's rise
in Russian stocks was due to higher oil prices and people being calmer about the
upcoming elections.	
    The rouble was little changed on Wednesday, down 0.26 percent against the
dollar at 29.12.    	
    	
 Russian                 Latest   Net Change         % Change    % Change on 
 Markets                                                                 year
 STOCKS                                                                      
 MICEX                  1592.62        18.52             1.18          13.58 
 RTS                    1728.68        20.52             1.20          25.10 
 London                  984.13         2.69             0.27          26.42 
 ADRs                                                          
 Emrg Mkt               1082.02        13.20             1.24          18.07 
 Indx                                                          
 MSCI      <.MIWD000     330.95        -0.90            -0.27          10.50 
 Russia    00PUS>                                              
 Sberbank                 99.80         1.16             1.18          26.55 
 VTB                       0.07         0.00             1.28          24.35 
 Gazprom                 193.75         2.38             1.24          13.11 
 LUKOIL                 1863.70        32.70             1.79           9.47 
 Rostelec                147.30        -0.98            -0.66          -3.09 
 om                                                            
 Dollar/R  <RUBUTSTN      29.12         0.08             0.26          -9.42 
 ouble     =MCX>                                               
 Euro/Rou  <EURRUBTN      39.14         0.13             0.32          -6.22 
 ble       =MCX>                                               
 Rouble                   33.63         0.10             0.29          -7.77 
 basket                                                        
 DEBT                       Bid          Ask             %Rtn          Coupon
 Russia    <RU10YT=R       7.90         7.79             0.00            7.60
 10-yr     R>                                                  
 bond                                                          
 MONEY                      Bid          Ask            Close                
 MARKET                                                        
 Overnigh                  4.00         5.00             4.00                
 t rate                                                        
 	
    ($1 = 0.7450 euros)	
	
 (Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Katya Golubkova and Patrick Graham)

