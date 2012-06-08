FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tumbling oil reverses Russian markets rally
#Financials
June 8, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tumbling oil reverses Russian markets rally

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russian stocks and rouble fall back as oil price plummets
    * Privatisation plans vague on timing of blue chips
    * Sberbank's $3.5 billion Turkish acquisition not welcomed by market

 (Updates prices)	
    By Jason Bush	
    MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian stocks and the rouble fell back on
Friday, following the declining oil price, which tumbled overnight as global
stimulus hopes turned to pessimism.	
    At 1400 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen 0.6 percent
to 1,328.3 points, while the dollar-based RTS index shed 1.9 percent to
1,279.2.	
    Friday's falls largely reversed a bounce seen on Thursday, when Russia's
indexes gained around 2 percent, following up the oil price after an interest
rate cut in China. 	
    However, the higher oil price proved short-lived, with Brent 
dropping to $98 per barrel on Friday amid fears that China's rate cut presaged
gloomy economic data.	
    Ambitious privatisation plans confirmed by the Russian government on
Thursday have done little to lift market sentiment, with analysts on Friday
expressing disappointment over vague timing details for blue chips and doubts
that the plan can be met.	
    Alfa Bank analysts noted that only minor companies were subject to a
concrete privatisation timetable this year, worth no more than $1 billion in
total, while the government plan is to raise a total of 300 billion roubles
($9.3 billion) from privatisations in 2012. 	
    "We are concerned that the global market turmoil has substantially reduced
interest in this type of asset and may make this plan unrealistic," they wrote. 	
    "At the same time, there is no clear deadline for Sberbank, the most
attractive asset for privatization."	
    Sberbank shares were down 2.8 percent on Friday, underperforming
the market, on a day when the state savings bank announced its acquisition of
Turkey's DenizBank, worth up to $3.9 billion. 	
    Analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote before the announcement that although
the acquisition was expected by the market, "we doubt investors would appreciate
further international expansion by Sberbank beyond its established, strong and
profitable Russian franchise."	
    The falling oil price also took a toll on the rouble, arresting its recovery
over recent days from a three-year low reached on Monday.	
    At 1400 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4 percent against the dollar 
 to 32.71, and down 0.5 percent to 40.74 against the euro
, while shedding 0.9 percent to 36.32 against the euro-dollar
currency basket.	
    The rouble is also being hurt by investors cutting risky rouble positions
ahead of a long weekend in Russia, which may bring negative surprises on
international markets.	
    Russia's main exchanges will be open for trading on Saturday but are closed
on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays.   	
   	
    	
 Russian                        Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                  Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                              
 MICEX                         1328.26     -8.07   -0.60       -5.28 
 RTS                           1279.24    -24.72   -1.90       -7.43 
 London ADRs                    743.06    -15.75   -2.08       -4.55 
 Emrg Mkt                       903.12    -10.06   -1.10       -1.45 
 Indx                                                     
 MSCI Russia  <.MIRU00000PU     692.29    -13.62   -1.93       -6.04 
              S>                                          
 Sberbank                        81.08     -2.36   -2.83        2.82 
 VTB                              0.05     -0.00   -1.01       -6.82 
 Gazprom                        150.98     -0.77   -0.51      -11.86 
 LUKOIL                        1711.10      2.10    0.12        0.51 
 Rostelecom                     109.05      0.16    0.15      -28.26 
 Dollar/Roub                     32.71      0.46    1.42        1.75 
 e                                                        
 Euro/Rouble                     40.74      0.19    0.47       -2.39 
 Rouble                          36.32      0.34    0.94       -0.38 
 basket                                                   
 DEBT                              Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                           8.55      8.52   -0.80         7.60
 10-yr bond                                               
 MONEY                             Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                   
 Overnight                        5.75      6.25    5.75             
 rate                                                     
 	
 All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT
 	
	
 (Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by
Toby Chopra, Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
