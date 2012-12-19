FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets buoyed by global mood, rouble inches up
December 19, 2012 / 8:34 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets buoyed by global mood, rouble inches up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Market inches up on positive global mood, increased risk appetite
    * Market above two month high as bulls buy in
    * Rouble supported by oil, tax demands

    By Maya Dyakina and Sonia Elks
    MOSCOW, 19 December - Russian equities extended gains on Wednesday helped by
a buoyant mood on global markets, while the rouble strengthened ahead of
treasury bond auctions.
    Stocks hovered around two month highs, as the rouble-denominated MICEX share
index rose 0.3 percent to 1486.46 points and the RTS dollar index 
was up 0.7 percent to 1522.43 by 0723 GMT. 
    "Today the new task for the bulls is to test a psychological level of 1,500
points (on the MICEX) and starting from that point it is worth cutting long
positions. This is a far more powerful resistance level than 1,480 points,"
Natalia Lesina, an analyst at Alor said in a note.
    Russian stocks are being supported by a firming of oil prices. Brent rose to
just under $109 per barrel on expectations that a budget crisis in the
U.S will be resolved. 
    Top performers included Gazprom, which was up 1 per cent to
142.09. Shares in Russian state-controlled hydroelectric company RusHydro
 rose 1.3 percent. The company is starting a share placement on
Wednesday. 
    The firming in oil prices and increased risk appetite on global markets has
also supported the rouble, which is being buoyed by local month-end tax demands,
prompting export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros to meet local
liabilities.
    "The external backdrop supports risky assets, however, it remains a question
whether it makes sense to take risky positions ahead of long holidays in a thin
market, where every sneeze may trigger stop-losses," a dealer at a Russian bank
said.
    The rouble firmed 0.3 percent to 30.75 against the dollar, while it was down
0.1 percent versus the euro at 40.72. The Russian currency inched up 0.1 percent
against the euro-dollar basket to 35.24.
    Russia's finance ministry will offer 30 billion roubles in new OFZ treasury
bonds maturing in 2017 and 16.5 billion roubles in a 15-year paper
.
    "Last week foreign investors showed big interest to this instrument (OFZ),
indirectly supporting Russian currency. Today we also expect oversubscription on
the auction, as the Ministry of Finance offers yield premiums," Dmitry
Savchenko, an analyst at Nordea bank said in a note.
    Russia's benchmark 10 year treasury bond saw its yield inch up
to 6.73 compared to 6.71 on Tuesday.

    
 Russian Markets                     Latest       Net       %  % Change on
                                               Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                                   
 MICEX                              1486.46      4.92    0.33        6.01 
 RTS                                1522.43     11.00    0.73       10.17 
 London ADRs                         870.22      6.42    0.74       11.79 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                      1049.73      3.49    0.33       14.55 
 MSCI Russia                         806.91      4.49    0.56        9.52 
 Sberbank                             95.78      0.67    0.70       21.46 
 VTB                                   0.06      0.00    0.53       -5.93 
 Gazprom                             142.09      1.75    1.25      -17.05 
 LUKOIL                             2007.50     -0.10    0.00       17.91 
 Rostelecom                          121.26      2.21    1.86      -20.22 
 Dollar/Rouble                        30.75     -0.10   -0.32       -4.33 
 Euro/Rouble                          40.72      0.04    0.11       -2.45 
 Rouble basket                        35.24     -0.04   -0.10       -3.36 
 DEBT                                   Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia 10-yr                          6.73      6.73    0.00         7.60
 bond                                                          
 MONEY MARKET                           Bid       Ask   Close             
 Overnight rate                        6.40      6.91    6.32             
 
All data taken from Reuters at 0732 GMT

 (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; editing by Megan
Davies and Patrick Graham)

