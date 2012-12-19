FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian markets subdued, rouble holds steady
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 19, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russian markets subdued, rouble holds steady

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Market reverses early rises amid low trade volumes
    * Light demand for at new OFZ bond auction
    * Oil prices, tax demands support rouble

 (Adds details, analyst comment.)
    By Sonia Elks
    MOSCOW, 19 December - Russian shares were mixed on Wednesday with some
caution setting in ahead of the year end but a b uoyant mood on global markets
and stronger oil prices supported the rouble.
    The rouble-denominated MICEX share index was down 0.23 percent at
1,478.16 points by 1226 GMT, while the RTS dollar index was up 0.3
percent at 1,516.66. 
    Russian stocks took a breather after a rally to two-month highs on optimism
over fiscal negotiations in the United States, as investor appetite for risk is
receding towards the year end.
    "Volumes are not picking up, and the market is essentially just drifting,"
said Vladimir Savov, a strategist at Oktritie. 
    A monthly slew of economic data showed Russian consumer spending was
stronger than expected in November but investment disappointed. With inflation
moderating that is likely to keep central bank rates on hold until the spring,
analysts said.
    Shares of heavily indebted metals and mining group Mechel fell 1.1
percent after the company announced a halt to production at its Southern Urals
nickel plant, citing negative trends in the global market.
    The metals and mining index outperformed the market, however,
gaining 0.3 percent and supported by recent positive data from major consumer
China. Steelmaker Severstal, was up 2.7 percent. 
    Transeft shares rose 1.8 percent on news that Russia's state-owned
oil pipeline exporting monopoly plans to increase deliveries to Asia next year.
    The rouble was supported by a firming in oil prices, as Brent topped $109
per barrel, and was also buoyed by local month-end tax demands,
prompting export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros into local
currency.
    The rouble firmed 0.15 percent to 30.70 against the dollar, but was down
0.13 percent versus the euro at 40.80. It inched up 0.02 percent against the
euro-dollar basket to 35.25.
    Russia's finance ministry saw subdued demand for 7- and 15-year OFZ bonds,
selling just over half the paper offered at auction in a market hit by lower
demand from abroad and light liquidity in the local market. 
    The yield on the country's benchmark 10-year treasury bond 
inched up further to 6.75 percent, from 6.71 on Tuesday.
    
 Russian                          Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                    Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                                
 MICEX                           1478.16     -3.38   -0.23        5.41 
 RTS                             1516.66      5.23    0.35        9.75 
 London ADRs                      871.86      1.64    0.19       12.00 
 Emrg Mkt                        1052.52      6.28    0.60       14.86 
 Indx                                                       
 MSCI Russia                      803.30      0.88    0.11        9.03 
 Sberbank                          94.62     -0.49   -0.52       19.98 
 VTB                                0.05     -0.00   -0.13       -6.54 
 Gazprom                          140.22     -0.12   -0.09      -18.14 
 LUKOIL                          2008.10      0.50    0.02       17.95 
 Rostelecom                       120.19      1.14    0.96      -20.93 
 Dollar/Roub                       30.70     -0.15   -0.49       -4.49 
 e                                                          
 Euro/Rouble                       40.80      0.13    0.32       -2.24 
 Rouble                            35.25     -0.02   -0.07       -3.33 
 basket                                                     
 DEBT                                Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                             6.75      6.71   -0.07         7.60
 10-yr bond                                                 
 MONEY                               Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                     
 Overnight                          6.35      6.86    6.32             
 rate                                                       
 


All data taken from Reuters at 1226 GMT

 (Reporting by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Susan
Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.