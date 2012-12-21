FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russian stocks fall in slow trade, rouble steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets steady up but still in red
    * Low volumes ahead of U.S. data

 (Updates details, comments)
    By Sonia Elks
    MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian stocks fell on Friday as
investors awaited developments in talks to resolve the U.S.
budget crisis, while strong oil prices and local tax payments
supported the rouble.
    Investors globally turned cautious, hurting shares in
riskier emerging markets including Russia, after U.S. House
Speaker John Boehner failed to rally his Republicans behind a
bill aimed at winning tax concessions from President Barack
Obama.
    Russian markets capped losses during the session but
remained in the red amid low trading volumes on t he last
significant trading day before the New Year.
    At 1322 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
down 0.6 percent at 1,478.68 points, while the
dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.9 percent lower at
1,515.16.
    "We have fairly quiet trading, despite a strong decline in
U.S. futures," said Alexei Evsyutin at BKS. 
    "As regards to the issue of the 'fiscal cliff', it seems to
me the question is about the date of an agreement as opposed to
whether a deal will take place, of which there is little doubt."
    Energy giant Gazprom continued to outperform the
market with a 0.8 percent increase, after leading a rally on
Thursday on plans to cut capital spending in 2013.
    The rouble was supported by oil, Russia's main export, as
Brent prices held above $109 dollars a barrel. The Russian
currency also benefited from month-end local tax payments by
exporters.
    The rouble rose 0.14 percent to 40.61 against the euro
 but weakened 0.28 percent to 30.75 against the
dollar. It was down 0.06 percent to 35.19 against
its euro-dollar basket.  
    
 Russian                         Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                   Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                               
 MICEX                          1478.68     -9.54   -0.64        5.45 
 RTS                            1515.16    -13.73   -0.90        9.65 
 London ADRs                     873.64     -8.09   -0.92       12.23 
 Emrg Mkt                       1041.72    -10.96   -1.04       13.68 
 Indx                                                      
 MSCI Russia                     803.91     -6.35   -0.78        9.11 
 Sberbank                         93.36     -1.33   -1.40       18.39 
 VTB                               0.05     -0.00   -0.39       -7.50 
 Gazprom                         143.93      1.18    0.83      -15.98 
 LUKOIL                         2022.80    -17.10   -0.84       18.81 
 Rostelecom                      119.47     -0.18   -0.15      -21.40 
 Dollar/Roub                      30.75      0.09    0.28       -4.35 
 e                                                         
 Euro/Rouble                      40.61     -0.06   -0.14       -2.70 
 Rouble                           35.19      0.02    0.06       -3.50 
 basket                                                    
 DEBT                               Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                            6.79      6.76   -0.18         7.60
 10-yr bond                                                
 MONEY                              Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                    
 Overnight                         6.34      6.85    6.47             
 rate                                                      
   
 All data taken from Reuters at 1322 GMT
 

 (Reporting by Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Susan
Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
