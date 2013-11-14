Gazprom results help Russian stocks bounce from 5-week lows

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian stock indexes rose on Thursday, boosted by stronger than expected quarterly results by blue-chip gas group Gazprom and a recovery in troubled steel companies.

At 0815 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 1.6 percent at 1,429.8 points and the rouble-traded MICEX rose 1.1 percent to 1,482 points.

Gazprom added 1.6 percent after it reported stronger than expected second-quarter results, including a 30 percent rise in net profit compared with a year earlier, helped by higher sales in Europe.

Steel company Severstal, which fell 7 percent on Wednesday, rose 4.7 percent after reporting a smaller decline in net profit than the market anticipated.

Metals and mining group Mechel added 11.9 percent, staging a partial recovery after debt worries triggered a 40 percent slump in the share price on Wednesday.

“We expect more such developments among Russia’s highly leveraged metals stocks, and continue to avoid the sector,” strategists at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note.

“The silver lining of these developments is that they hasten what was seen by most as unthinkable - the breakup of bloated oligarch empires, sector consolidation, the closing of expensive capacity and the transfer of assets into more productive hands.”

Mechel, controlled by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, is struggling with a $9 billion debt load after an acquisition spree and has long been regarded as one of the groups vulnerable to a turn in the commodities cycle and a slowdown in Russia.

Talks with creditor banks on a covenant holiday and a debt restructuring were “going well”, Mechel said in a statement on Thursday.

Banks Sberbank and VTB, exposed to Mechel’s debt, edged up 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, recovering some of Wednesday’s losses.

The rouble traded slightly higher on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not move swiftly to curb its stimulus program, following the release of the text of a speech from Janet Yellen, who is set to take over as its chief.

The rouble was up 0.1 percent at 32.71 versus the dollar and 0.2 percent stronger against the euro at 44.01 .

That left Russia’s currency up by the same margin at 37.79 against its dollar-euro basket..

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush and Mark Trevelyan)