UPDATE 1-Strong results, Mechel rebound lift Russian stocks

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian stock indexes rose on Thursday on stronger than expected quarterly results, while mining group Mechel rebounded after a huge fall the previous day on concerns about debt restructuring.

At 1233 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 1.9 percent at 1,434 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX rose 1.6 percent to 1,490 points.

Metals and mining group Mechel added 10 percent, staging a partial recovery after debt worries triggered a 40 percent slump in the share price on Wednesday.

Mechel, controlled by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, is struggling with a $9 billion debt load after an acquisition spree and has long been regarded as one of the groups vulnerable to a turn in the commodities cycle and a slowdown in Russia.

“The silver lining of these developments is that they hasten what was seen by most as unthinkable - the breakup of bloated oligarch empires, sector consolidation, the closing of expensive capacity and the transfer of assets into more productive hands,” strategists at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note.

Russia’s central bank has ruled that nearly $2 billion in rouble bonds issued by Mechel are effectively worthless, although central bank first deputy chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva said Mechel securities were rarely used as collateral.

Banks Sberbank and VTB, which are exposed to Mechel’s debt, rose 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, recovering some of Wednesday’s losses.

Sberbank CEO German Gref said at an investor presentation in London that the Mechel tumble on Wednesday appeared to be a case of someone offloading shares. He also said his bank’s dividend may reach up to 25 percent in the next five years.

“I talked to some people, who have all the information in the company (Mechel), they don’t understand what happened, someone ditched a portfolio of shares,” said German Gref, Sberbank CEO during a presentation with investors.

Blue-chip gas group Gazprom added 2.3 percent after it reported stronger than expected second-quarter results, including a 30 percent rise in net profit compared with a year earlier, helped by higher sales in Europe.

Steel company Severstal, which fell 7 percent on Wednesday, rose 3.9 percent after reporting a smaller decline in net profit than the market anticipated.

“Exceptionally strong Q3 results - despite 7 percent drop in revenue - EBITDA margin was up to 17 percent versus 14 percent Q2,” a trader at a Western investment bank said in a note to clients.

The rouble traded slightly higher on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not move swiftly to curb its stimulus programme.

The rouble was flat 0.1 percent at 32.74 versus the dollar and 0.3 percent stronger against the euro at 43.98. That left Russia’s currency up by 0.1 percent at 37.80 against its dollar-euro basket..

(Reporting by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush and Mark Trevelyan)