UPDATE 1-Mechel leads Russian shares lower again, rouble weakens to 1-wk lows

By Maya Nikolaeva

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moscow stock indexes fell on Tuesday, led lower by Russian steel producer and coal miner Mechel, which is in debt- restructuring negotiations.

The rouble also weakened after the central bank shifted the currency’s exchange-rate corridor for the fourth time this month in response to sustained selling pressure, with dealers seeing little support so far from the ongoing tax-payment period.

At 13:37 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX fell 0.6 percent to 1,507 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index slipped 0.8 percent to 1,452 points. Mechel fell 5 percent.

“There were reports that Mechel made progress on debt restructuring, but I think it is unreal for Mechel to meet conditions on the debt-to-EBITDA ratio,” said Andrey Yarnyh, a salesman at UBS in Moscow.

The newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Mechel may seal a restructuring deal that would aim for a ratio of its debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 10 percent by the end of 2014.

Preferred shares in Russia’s mid-sized oil producer Bashneft added 3.4 percent. Bashneft, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov through his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , plans a foreign share offering in 2014 or 2015.

ROUBLE UNDER PRESSURE

The Russian currency has been under pressure from worries the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to scale back its stimulus efforts, although that has abated somewhat after the Fed’s chief-in-waiting, Janet Yellen, defended the asset-buying programme.

At 07:51 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent weaker at 32.75 to the dollar and 0.6 percent lower at 44.21 per euro. It was 0.5 percent weaker against the euro-dollar basket at 37.89, its weakest since Nov. 13

“Today’s dynamic is a little unclear. It can be explained only by some corporate flows, as there is no demand for hard currency from non-residents,” said Dmitry Sinitsin, a trader at Credit Suisse in Moscow.

The central bank has scaled down its interventions this year as it allows greater rouble flexibility in its move towards an inflation-targeting policy regime.

The bank said on Tuesday it had shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks to 32.55-39.55 roubles to the basket as of Nov. 18. The shift means the bank will stem the rouble’s slide by selling $200 million per day on the currency market when the currency trades in the range of 37.6-38.6 .

The rouble is expected to draw some support from tax payments until nearly the end of the month, as exporters step up purchases of the Russian currency.

However, the rouble’s potential to trade higher is limited, VTB Capital analysts said in a daily note. Demand for hard currency may rise before the New Year holidays, when importers need to stock up on inventories and people plan celebration.

