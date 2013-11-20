UPDATE 1-Rouble, stocks down on Russia's banking sector clean-up

(Releads, adds comments)

By Zlata Garasyuta and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened to two-month lows and stocks were pressured on Wednesday on signs the central bank is toughening its anti-money laundering regulation, a move which could hit private sector banks.

The central bank revoked the license of Master Bank, the biggest lender to lose a license this year, for what it called numerous “dubious operations.”

At 1200 GMT, the rouble fell 0.3 percent against the dollar at 32.85. It was 0.4 percent weaker at 44.44 against the euro.

This left the rouble 0.3 percent down against the dollar-euro basket at 38.08, its lowest since Sept. 9.

The news also sent a chill through the Moscow Exchange, where coupled with corporate woes, stocks were trading lower.

“It seems that today everyone’s attention is focused on the banking sector after news reports of revoking the license of Master Bank,” said Evgeny Tereshchenko, head of institutional clients department at Aton investment house.

“Of course, this does not affect shares of the largest state-owned banks, but smaller banks could suffer selling pressure amid fears of waves of license revocations.”

Vozrozhdenie and Bank St Petersburg, two of a handful of mid-sized listed Russian banks that are not owned by the state, were trading down 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, coal miner Mechel, which has had difficulty restructuring its $9.6 billion in debt, fell a further 1.6 percent and now trades some 30 percent below levels seen earlier this month.

Shares of the state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom traded 1.5 percent lower on a delay in government approval of its joint-venture with Tele2 Russia and despite rising sales in the third quarter.

The declines took their toll on the wider Moscow Exchange, with the dollar-denominated RTS index trading 1 percent lower at 1,441 points. The rouble-traded MICEX was down 0.6 percent at 1,501 points.

JOINT VENTURE DOUBTS

Rostelecom plans to contribute its wireless business to an alliance with Tele2 Russia, a former unit of Sweden’s Tele2 now owned by VTB and investors led by banker Yuri Kovalchuk, a long-time associate of President Vladimir Putin.

But on Wednesday, the company said that the government had not sent its decision to the company’s board of directors, which had been due to approve the merger on Tuesday.

“The potential integration of Rostelecom’s mobile assets with Tele2 will be a strategically logical development for Rostelecom,” analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note.

“However, it appears the creation of the joint-venture is still in doubt and we expect Rostelecom stock to be driven by contradictory news flow rather than fundamentals in the short term,” they said.

Investors were also awaiting clues on the U.S. withdrawal of its stimulus programme, with the minutes of the Fed’s October policy meeting due to be published later on Wednesday.

However, with signs that other central banks may still continue pumping money into the markets, the decline on the Moscow Exchange may not be long-lasting, analysts said.

“In recent days we have increased the proportion of shares in our portfolio as potential for market growth remains, given the willingness of central banks to stimulate the economy,” analysts at Promsvyaz investment company wrote in a note.

Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones and Toby Chopra