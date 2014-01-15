Rouble sticks near multi-year low, Russian stocks rise

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The rouble hovered near a multi-year low on Wednesday as revived expectations that the U.S. stimulus could be aggressively trimmed hit the Russian currency just as the central bank scales back its market interventions.

At 0845 GMT the rouble stood at 38.82 against the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank, little-changed from the close on Tuesday, when it hit its weakest level since September 2009.

The rouble was 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 33.37, but strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro to 45.47.

Solid U.S. sales data suggested a firm recovery in the world’s largest economy, which together with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials encouraged expectations the U.S. central bank could bring its bond-buying programme to a swift close.

The reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has put pressure on the rouble and other emerging market currencies because the extra cash has been fuelling demand for emerging market assets.

The rouble has also been hit by the Russian central bank’s continuing moves to reduce its interventions in the currency market, in line with a shift in its monetary strategy towards focusing on inflation targeting.

Ksenia Yudayev, the first deputy head of the central bank, said on Wednesday that it did not have an exchange rate target and was shifting towards a free float to insulate the real economy from global market volatility.

Analysts at VTB Capital said the currency could strengthen in the medium term.

“The (negative) dynamics on the rouble yesterday may persist for a while longer, but longer-term positions on the rouble at current levels already look quite attractive,” they said.

The U.S. economy’s influence on Russian assets was apparent on the stock market also on Wednesday, after the better-than-expected U.S. December retail sales provided an early boost to Russian shares, which tracked Asian peers higher.

The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.9 percent, while the dollar-denominated RTS rose 0.8 percent, continuing its bounce back from a sell-off the previous day when it hit a one-month low mid-session.

Sberbank stock gained 1.3 percent after the bank, Russia’s biggest, posted a 13 percent rise in profits to Russian accounting standards for last year. Shares in fertiliser producer Uralkali were the strongest on the day, rising 3.1 percent.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Tom Heneghan)