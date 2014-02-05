UPDATE 1-Russian stocks rebound, rouble extends gains

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian stocks rebounded strongly on Wednesday, and the rouble strengthened for the second day as markets concluded that the recent slide in emerging market asset prices had been overdone.

At 1430 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.1 percent at 1,457 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 2.1 percent to 1319 points.

On Tuesday the MICEX index had risen after touching its 200-day moving average, a level seen as a critical support level.

“Yesterday was a significant day for us. The MICEX index received support and rebounded from it. Let’s hope that we have reached the local minimum,” said Alexei Surov, a trader at Bank Zenit.

Vadim Feldblum, senior client manager at BCS brokerage, cautioned that client activity remains significantly lower than last week.

He said that investors are probably awaiting monthly U.S. employment statistics on Friday, and that a lull is typical at this time of year while analysts and investors are still formulating investment ideas.

“It’s possible that in February these investment ideas will materialise,” he said.

The rouble regained some ground, but at a slower pace than on Tuesday when it had been boosted by a finance ministry announcement that it would postpone forex purchases of nearly $6 billion.

At 1430 GMT the rouble was up 0.6 percent against a dollar-euro basket to 40.31. The rouble firmed by 0.4 percent against the dollar to 34.86 and the same amount against the euro to 47.13.

The finance ministry said on Tuesday it would delay purchasing 207.6 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) in foreign currencies to refill one of the country’s sovereign wealth funds.

“The news is certainly a positive local spin for the rouble as EMFX (emerging markets foreign exchange) sentiment improves and most negative factors for the rouble are already in the price,” analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a morning note.

“Moreover, the market position is overstretched to long on hard currency, in our view, especially, on the non-resident investor side.”

The rouble’s recovery coincides with a global reassessment of emerging market currencies following their steep falls this year, traders and analysts said.

“A correction in the rouble is taking place in line with analogous movements in emerging market currencies,” said Denis Korshilov, head of the currency department at Citibank in Russia. “Insofar as technically the rouble was highly oversold, now its recovery is also exceeding other currencies.”

He said that a further short-term upward correction, towards around 34.30 per dollar, was possible, but cautioned that “any new sell-off in emerging markets could instantly turn the situation with the rouble in the opposite direction.”

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s ($1 = 35.1887 Russian roubles)