UPDATE 1-Rouble falls, Moscow Exchange shares outperform market

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to its weakest in a week, giving up 1 percent on the day against the dollar, ditched by bigger local players and pressured by renewed risk aversion towards emerging market currencies.

Stocks also traded down, outperformed only by shares in the Moscow Exchange after changes to the MSCI Russia Index increased its weight in the index.

The rouble gave up 1 percent against the dollar to trade at 35.16 and it was down 1.5 percent against the euro to 48.05.

This has left the rouble 1.2 percent weaker against the dollar-euro basket at 40.96.

“There was a large corporate purchase of foreign currency, which restrained the demand (for the rouble) from exporters and then there was a short-squeeze on the market,” said Dmitry Sinitsin, from Credit Suisse bank.

He added that the rouble’s firming in the previous few sessions was not a “trend, but a correction and the current trend is a weakening in EM currencies.”

The rouble losses on Thursday were broadly in line with the decline in other emerging market currencies, such as the South African rand.

The market has already broadly priced in a decision to keep rates on hold by the central bank during its meeting on Friday.

Next week monthly tax payments start, already forcing exporters to convert their foreign currency revenues, which may at least tame somewhat the rouble’s decline.

“The market is to be pressured by export-related flows,” VTB Capital analysts said in a note.

Moscow Exchange shares were up 1.5 percent after its weight in the MSCI Russia Index was increased to 0.88 percent from 0.49 percent.

“The move was expected by the market,” analysts at Renaissance Capital said in a morning note, adding that they nevertheless expected it to give the Moscow Exchange a boost.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.6 percent, at 1,332 points. The rouble-traded MICEX was 0.6 percent lower at 1,488 points, mirroring the mood on emerging markets.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Ralph Boulton)